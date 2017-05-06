Osun introduces Calisthenics to schools’ curriculum
The Osun state Government on Thursday declared a gymnastics exercise, known as calisthenics as an integral part of the curriculum in all the schools across the state. Director of Development of Social and Grassroots Mobilization and Guidance, Office of the Governor, Mr Adebayo Ojo, disclosed this at a press conference, which preceded a training workshop […]
