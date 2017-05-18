Osun introduces education marshals to enhance discipline in schools

In a bid to restore sanity to the education system and enhance teaching and learning, Osun state government is set to deploy 600 education marshals to all public schools in the state.

The scheme, when fully constituted, will curb all forms of indiscipline and moral decadence among pupils and staff of public schools.The Bureau of Communication and Strategy in the office of the governor, in a statement quoted the Executive Chairman, Osun education quality assurance and morality enforcement agency, Dr. Isiaka Owoade as saying that the state would launch the disciplinary team as part of efforts to eliminate the human factors that always hamper smooth process of teaching and learning in schools.

The statement signed by the Director of the Bureau, Semiu Okanlawon, said the decision was taken to ensure quality assurance for all in the system so as to complement the huge investment made by the state in the education sector.

Owoade, who identified gross indiscipline, moral decadence and nonchalant attitude among students and teachers as factors militating against educational growth and development, said no effort would be spared to achieve high sense of discipline and bring out the best in every pupil and students of public schools in the state.

He attributed an act of indiscipline between and among staff, pupils and students as one major factor that has been proven to affect educational outcomes negatively in the state.

According to him, “it is crystal clear that the present administration in the state has invested huge sums of money in education infrastructure, teacher recruitment and training.”

The Chairman of the agency said the marshals would be organised as foot patrol teams to monitor the streets to discourage truancy, loitering and other forms of anti-social behaviours by public school students when they are supposed to be in school.

