Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun Owns 14% equity In Omoluabi Garment factory – Gistmaster (blog)

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Gistmaster (blog)

Osun Owns 14% equity In Omoluabi Garment factory
Gistmaster (blog)
Contrary to popular opinion, the state of Osun owns 14% equity in Omoluabi Garment Factory, located along Gbongan Osogbo road, Ede. This was revealed by Mr. Jayeoba Alagbada, a former commissioner for Commerce, Co-Op & Empowerment and also a …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.