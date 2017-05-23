Osun Pensioners beg Osinbajo to release 2nd tranche of Paris refund – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Osun Pensioners beg Osinbajo to release 2nd tranche of Paris refund
Vanguard
Pensioners under the aegis of 'Forum of 2011/2012 retired public servants of Osun state” led by their chairman Ilesanmi Omoniyi today pleaded with the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo through governor of the state of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!