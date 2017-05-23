Osun Pensioners beg Osinbajo to release 2nd tranche of Paris refund

Vanguard

Pensioners under the aegis of 'Forum of 2011/2012 retired public servants of Osun state” led by their chairman Ilesanmi Omoniyi today pleaded with the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo through governor of the state of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, …



and more »