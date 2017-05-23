Pages Navigation Menu

Osun pensioners protest 12 months arrears, seek FG’s intervention – The Nation Newspaper

Osun pensioners protest 12 months arrears, seek FG's intervention
Pensioners under the aegis of Forum of 2011/12 Retired Public Servants of Osun, on Tuesday took to the streets of Osogbo, urging the Federal Government to prevail on the state government to pay their 12 month arrears. Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo …
