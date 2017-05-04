Osun State doctors protest against non payment of Salary

Osun State doctors have taken to the major streets in the Osogbo, the State Captial to protest the non payment of salary for 22 months. See pictures below…

The post Osun State doctors protest against non payment of Salary appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

