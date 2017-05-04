Pages Navigation Menu

Osun State doctors protest against non payment of Salary

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Osun State doctors  have taken to the major streets in the Osogbo, the  State Captial to protest the non payment of salary for 22 months. See pictures below…

