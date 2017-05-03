Osun State University Appoints A New Deputy Vice-Chancellor.
Osun State University has appointed a new deputy Vice Chancellor. The Senate of Osun State University, Osogbo has elected Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye and Professor Janet Olubukola Olaitan as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellors of the university. Briefing journalists at the weekend, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Jibola Oyekunle said the election of …
The post Osun State University Appoints A New Deputy Vice-Chancellor. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!