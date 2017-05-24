Osun State University Shuts Down Ipetu Ijesa Campus For A Week Over NAF Men Attack.

Report reaching us is that the management of the Osun State University has shuts down the institution’s campus in Ipetu Ijesa following the invasion of the campus by some Airforce men on Tuesday. The break which was announced in a statement signed on behalf of the Acting Registrar by A.A. Adeosun started on Tuesday and …

The post Osun State University Shuts Down Ipetu Ijesa Campus For A Week Over NAF Men Attack. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

