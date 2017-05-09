Pages Navigation Menu

Otedola vs Lawan: DSS presents video of alleged bribery in court – Daily Post Nigeria

Otedola vs Lawan: DSS presents video of alleged bribery in court
The Department of State Security (DSS) on Tuesday presented a video evidence at the FCT High Court, Lugbe, where Femi Otedola was seen giving out a parcel to Hon. Farouq Lawan. Justice Angela Otaruku granted the request of the prosecuting counsel, …
