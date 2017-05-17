Pages Navigation Menu

Other Africans using Nigerian passports for crime – ambassadorial nominee

Posted on May 17, 2017

A non-career ambassadorial nominee, Commodore Yusuf Hinna (retd.), has alleged that Ghanaians and citizens of other African countries obtained Nigeria passport and use it for criminal activities. The nominee stated this while responding to questions at his screening by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs in Abuja on Tuesday.

