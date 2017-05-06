Otiko accuses Bugri Naabu of taking cows, goats for School Feeding jobs – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Otiko accuses Bugri Naabu of taking cows, goats for School Feeding jobs
Myjoyonline.com
The Gender Minister has alleged that the Northern Region Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has collected people's monies, goats, cows and other things from people and promised them jobs with the School Feeding programme.
