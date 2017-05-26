Otodo Gbame: Court adjourns till June 21 for judgment

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere yesterday adjourned till June 21, for judgment in a case filed by residents of several waterfront communities against the state government. Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo said he would however deliver judgment if the court finds that it has jurisdiction to hear the case.

The judge said this after listening to the submission of the applicants and respondents’ counsel on the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the case.

The suit was instituted by 33 applicants suing on behalf of themselves and other residents of waterfront settlements including Otodo Gbame, Tomaro, Otumara, Orisunmibare, Oko Agbon, Itun Atan, Sogunro, the Ikorodu communities of Ofin, Bayeku, Olufunke Majidun and the Bariga communities of Ago Egun and Ebute-Ilaje. Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, the Governor and the Commissioner of Police are the first, second, third and fourth respondents in the matter.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, the applicants’ counsel, Omotayo Enijiugha, told the court that the business for the day ought to be judgment, but that the respondents were trying to delay the suit.

Enijiugha argued that the applicants’ claim was a fundamental right one which vested the court with jurisdiction to hear the suit.

The post Otodo Gbame: Court adjourns till June 21 for judgment appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

