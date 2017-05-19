Otumfuo pledges support to fight illegal mining – Ghana Business News
Otumfuo pledges support to fight illegal mining
The King of Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II, on Friday, pledged his support for the government's resolve to combat illegal mining. He commended the Executive for taking such a bold decision to fight the canker in view of the devastation illegal …
