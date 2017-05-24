Our House Is Full Of Rats – Uganda MPs Reveals

Macho explained; “They are too many. They are too many for Government to an extent that they can’t sit and concentrate on the docket they are running left and right. We have a problem, Ministers must concentrate on their dockets. I don’t know whether they don’t know their roles.”

Kiiza welcomed the decision by Museveni to extend the exercise by three months, but demanded a public apology from Tumwebaze, for what she said called disrespecting Parliament powers.

Kiiza fumed; “Until we begin to task these arrogant citizens, they will never know that this is a chamber that they must respect.”

Although the Executive tactfully stole credit for putting an end to the Simcard registration confusion from Parliament, Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga commended President’s decision to abide by Parliament’s recommendation, to have the exercise extended by less than one year.

She however, threw shed at the Executive, calling demanding they start monitoring the mood in public, before coming up with rowdy decisions.

“I just want to advise the Executive, to read the mood of the public and Parliament and act to the interests of the people. If they had listened, I think the disruptions of this weekend couldn’t have occurred,” Kadaga said before adding;

“People have lost money, Telecom companies, URA have lost money. Ordinary people have suffered, people have been out of touch. All that is because of people being inflexible,” the Speaker said.

Theodore Ssekikubo, revealed that he was perturbed at the way Parliament was being held, by members of the front bench.

The Lwemiyaga County MP noted; “The front bench isn’t the last and final destination. You can always come back to the back bench. The moment you want to trample down the pride and the authority of this House, I can never tolerate you.”

He also fired back at the President, condemning his leadership skills, saying it isn’t good the President jumps on each and every matter in the country.

If decisions are taken elsewhere and you have to inform the Speaker later on, I find there is a mistake and you are running down this institution. Protect this house, don’t allow.

On his hand, Tumwebaze denied disrespecting the Speaker terming the allegations false stating; “I would like to take exception on the blatant falsehoods that I belittled the authority of the Speaker. The announcement I made wasn’t a personal decision. It was a position of cabinet after a meeting with the Prime Minister.”

However, Allan Ssewanyana was quick to remind the House that; “The same Minister defied orders of the court when I was councilor at KCCA. If he can defy orders of High Court, then Parliament, he can’t even be in front of us.”

Kadaga had the last word for the Executive, demanding they set up an action plan how the remaining period will be used to clear the simcard registration mess.

“I think it is incumbent on Government to set an action program for that period. How do you explain that people who were registered were actually switched off? Even now, they are still off. So how are you going to solve that? We need answers,” she asked before adding;

“Someone should have come early enough and said this is what we are doing. But we were just hearing Media center, Media Center. I am happy that the President has complied with the resolution of this House,” Kadaga said.

