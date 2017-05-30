Our investments in infrastructure have engendered growth -Wike

RIVERS State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration has over the last two years made unprecedented investments in the development of infrastructure which have engendered growth in the service sectors leading to economic boom in the state. In a state address at a town hall meeting and accountability forum to mark the second […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

