Our prize for leadership is not pension – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Our prize for leadership is not pension
Vanguard
MO Ibrahim is one of the most famous characters in Africa. According to Time Magazine, he is one of the 100 most powerful men on the planet. Yet, this accolade doesn't mean a thing to him. Instead, his wish is that Africans should say of him: “He was …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!