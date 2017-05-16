Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Our relationship with police has gone sour – NUJ Warri

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Warri Correspondents’ Chapel today stated that its relationship with the Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Command has gone sour with the emergence of the new Commissioner of Police, CP Zanna Mohammed in the State. Chairman of the NUJ Warri Correspondents’ Chapel, Comrade Akpokona Omafuaire made the assertion on behalf […]

Our relationship with police has gone sour – NUJ Warri

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.