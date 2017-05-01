Our Target Is To Raise Non-Export Revenues To $30bn By 2025 – Awolowo

In building capacity of exporters to further boost the contribution of non-oil exports to the Nigerian community, the executive director/CEO, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Olusegun Awolowo in an interview with OLUSHOLA BELLO, speaks on embarking on trainings to achieve this.

What are the strategies put in place to boost non-oil exports?

The Zero Oil Plan is what we are pushing. The Zero Oil Plan identified 11 sectors under category A, where we say Nigeria must be in order to diversify the economy. We have suffered what is called the Dutch Disease in economic term where we just focus on one product and the product crashes out and we have nothing. The most important thing for a country is really to have foreign exchange.

We must have revenue, we must be able to generate the revenue and for Nigeria, the focus has been demand for foreign exchange. But what is more important is the supply of foreign exchange because everybody is going to demand for foreign exchange but when you have your supply, meaning we are exporting other things, we generate foreign exchange which is good.

Under the Zero Plan, we have 11 sectors which we say Nigeria should focus on in order to increase our revenue. We target to raise export revenue to about $30 billion by 2025, but there is a process to follow and we are working with the State Governments, Ministry of National Planning and Budget and also with our parent Ministry. We should scale up productivity across board.

How far have we attained international standards in packaging?

There is a lot of improvement over the years, not just with NEPC, also with other government agencies such as Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) and NAFDAC who have been hammering on standards. It is really improving; even local consumption is demanding a higher standard because the world is moving.

We are bringing in a Japanese expert to explain to us why Japan is top niche and why a small island can be one of the biggest exporters in the world. They are coming to teach us on packaging, the rudiment of good packages. As we begin to emphasise more of Made-In-Nigeria products, it is important that it is made in Nigeria and exported to the world, it is not just Made-In-Nigeria for Nigeria alone. We need to develop the brand that will take the goods outside.

Last year, you began trainings under the zero export programme, how many were able to train under the programme?

We did about four trainings, 50 exporters in a group and about 200 of them for the year. It is not the number but the multiplication of the training effect. Everybody is an exporter, it is easy, and they can go to our website or come to our offices to register. For you to sustain the business and to be in the business big time, that is why we are particularly looking to develop the value chain. We are not just focusing on raw material.

We have decided to take people through the entire rudiment of export and we call it Zero-To-Export. This guides you through what we are supposed to do. For instance, we found out that many of our rejected exports to the European Union (EU) was based on documentation, most of the goods are rejected based on fake documentation or when they don’t fill it properly.

In the USA, we found out that the goods were rejected due to not filling the forms properly. The rudiment of export may sound easy, but it takes training and guidance. Many of them have formed a cooperative and many banks have backed them up. We will be doing more of the trainings this year.

How far has Nigeria harnessed the opportunities in AGOA?

There is lack of understanding in AGOA because we still get many exports going into the US but many of them are not captured under AGOA. AGOA is Africa Growth Opportunity Act signed into law by President Clinton, but we are lucky it was renewed by President Obama and for the first time it is an uninterrupted renewal, straight 10 years.

Before, it was two years and many people did not see the need to invest into that because you run the risk of America cancelling it. Companies are ready now to invest heavily in it, especially in the garment and textile industry, huge investments. We are looking at transformational export projects, well-funded that will drive that on our own.

This month, we are also looking at to pre-qualifying about 100 companies anthe idea is to take their goods straight to USA to the Nigeria diaspora market over there and to have a big exhibition and take these goods there to sell.”

That will be the introduction of made-in-Nigeria goods. For Nigeria, we need to increase productivity and production capacity of the country which is our way out of this recession and also diversification of our economy. We just must increase production.

NEPC partnership with Centre for Promotion of Imports from developing countries, how do we benefit from this?

The Centre for Promotion of Imports (CPI) from developing countries to the European Union is called CPI and it is run by the Netherlands government. The idea is that they developed companies to meet very stringent requirement of getting foods particularly agricultural products in the EU. We have being working with them and they signed up to work with NEPC to develop companies that can have market access in the EU.

This was particularly timely based on the rejection we have on our bean in the EU market. So, we knew we really had to do something and what they do is that they prepare the companies specifically in products line and we chose Cocoa, Sesame and Cashew seeds for the purpose of the training. The idea is that we develop the capacity of our own staff.

We are going to have export coaches or export trainers in NEPC. They can go round and prepare companies for export probably work with them. This is more value addition for us, it is not just the raw cocoa we are having, and we are looking at value addition. Grow the product, develop and prepare, process and package it, label it and then export it.

How challenging has it been preparing Nigerian products for exports?

The challenge we have really have is infrastructure. We suffered big deficit of infrastructural development in this country. We do not have the warehouses, we do not have the storage facilities, we do not have the roads to be able to move these products and we do not have the train to move these products. They are big hindrances to export development in this country.

But the government is seeing to these, and we are happy about that. On the other hand, we look at new technologies that can help us and can avail us to go past these. Those innovations are all technologically based and driven. We are also getting exporters properly trained on where they can get access to funds. For instance, you can look at say, rather than going by road, you want to freight your goods.

Then you cost it properly. You observe some understanding of some economies and how it can work. And you can get your products down. It is about capacity development, building human capacity, and that is what has been lacking. Everybody just wake up and said ‘Oh I want to export’. And then, you now run into fraudulent freight forwarders or agents and you get into a crisis because you don’t understand the process yourself.

Now, we do our Zero-to-Export programme to train exporters. But again, we lack the capacity to do this training properly. So in partnership with Lagos Business School and financed by Fidelity Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, we are able to train exporters and develop them. Australia did this sometimes ago. They went from 4,000 exporters to almost 50,000 exporters in a year by practically training them. And, of course, what did that do? It boosted their non-oil export.

How enlightening are SMEs in export knowledge?

The small and medium exporters and export regulatory agencies lack export knowledge and this is one of the reasons for the capacity building programme organised by NEPC and the Centre for Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CPI) Netherlands. Empirical studies have shown that key challenges to exporters, both to the European Union, Africa markets are lack of knowledge, experience and exposure regarding export marketing and management among small and medium exporters and export regulatory agencies.

With the UK withdrawing from the EU, what will be the impact of Brexit on Nigeria?

Since the Britain has triggered the Brexit process, it means both opportunities and challenges. There are two words to describe this which is opportunities and challenges. Of the two countries, Britain is a big economy in the world and Nigeria is the 24th largest economy in the world and with the colonial background, we have a strong relationship with the United Kingdom (UK). Nonetheless, trading with a big economic block in base is much better to do but even that has its challenges.

For Nigeria, we tried negotiating a very complex free trade agreement that is the partnership agreement with the EU and I think two other nations in West Africa have not signed yet. Of course, it is easier negotiating with a single country so that is the immediate advantage in that and when it is a partner, historically because we have about two million Nigerians in Diaspora, it is a big market for export and services both in ICT and financial sector.

That is why I would say there are opportunities and challenges but even with that, we do not know how this is going to extend to us. Whatever the outcome is, Nigeria is going to trade with Britain. It is just going to be on how we direct our trade. And I think Nigeria is very important, we are their second largest trading partner in Africa and they are our third largest trading partner, so we are going to trade anyway.

So Britain is very key. They are our largest foreign direct investment partner and this is the time we are urging them to invest in manufacturing and industry in Nigeria. So that market is very big and very key. Nigeria has been trading only one commodity over the years and that is oil. We are just in a position of a serious attempt to diversify the economy. Nigeria has released its Nigerian Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) which is what we are going to use to get us out of this recession.

Which products are NEPC looking to diversify the economy with?

The Nigerian government is determined to diversify the country’s economic base from oil and gas resources and that is why the council is collaborating with CPI to boost its capacity to earn more foreign exchange from Sesame seed, cocoa and cashew nut exports. Within the framework of this collaboration, we have decided to focus on three sectors, Sesame seed, cocoa and cashew nut as pilot products with the view to applying same strategies and processes in developing other products.

Towards this end, staff of the council is undergoing a training programme on export marketing and management that would help them provides technical support for Nigerian exporters who wish to export into European Union market

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

