Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Outrage as children young as 5 are used in street protest, blocking busy highway (Photos)

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pupils from Kenyatta Golf Course Academy have blocked a section of Mbagathi road protesting the demolition of their school. TUKO has learnt that the Kenyatta Golf Course Academy pupils were demonstrating with their school desks bringing traffic to a halt.

Africans on social media reacted following the news castigating the school administration for using the children in the protest.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Others questioned whether the parents were consulted before exposing the children to danger on the busy road.

More photos after the cut

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.