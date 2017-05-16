Outrage as Ikorodu boils again

• Thugs sack community, set houses, shops, vehicles ablaze

Armed thugs allegedly contracted by land grabbers on Sunday evening sacked over 10 communities in Ikorodu area of Lagos State over the alleged killing of four of their members.

Angry mob had last Friday allegedly lynched four persons, who were branded members of the notorious Badoo gang in Adamo area of Ikorodu. It was later gathered that the slain persons were not members of the notorious cult group but land speculators.

Hours after the thugs were lynched, scores of armed hoodlums on motorcycles raided the community setting houses, shops and vehicles ablaze in what could aptly be described as reprisal attack by colleagues of the slain persons.

Though normalcy has since returned to the troubled community, sources said the residents are once again fleeing their homes for fear of being caught up in another round of attacks.

It was gathered that the hoodlums, having destroyed property worth millions of naira left a note that they would back.

The recent crisis started last Thursday in Araro area of Adamo, Ikorodu, where an unnamed person embarked on the construction of a building.

It was learnt that land speculators from Agunfoye area reportedly invaded the building site and demanded for royalty from the owner of the building, a request that was turned down on the excuse that they had already paid foundation money to the family.

A resident, simply identified as Oluwafemi, said: “True to their threat, they mobilised and returned on Friday but unknown to them, the owner of the building had also recruited some youths in the area.

“A clash transpired between the land speculators and the residents, forcing the thugs to flee from the building site. Residents raised the alarm alleging that the land speculators who were escaping were members of the Badoo cult group.

“More residents were mobilizsed and they reportedly chased the land speculators to where they were caught and beaten to stupor. They continued beating the land speculators for hours until the four of them died.”

Although, the Lagos State Police Command has deployed some operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to restore normalcy in the area, the inhabitants said they would return only if a police station is sited at Araromi community. Gbenga Kilani said the siting of a police station would assure residents of their safety.

When The Guardian visited the area yesterday, there was palpable tension felt around Araromi and Agbowa communities as signs of bonfires were seen at every junction.

From Adamo junction inwards Araromi, Oke Gbodo, Mojoda, Eyin-ogbe, Ipinyewa and Olorunda communities in Ikorodu, the inhabitants were seen trooping out of their homes with their luggage tagged behind.

Fatai Kalejaiye, chairman of artisans in the area, said residents were now gripped with fear that the land grabbers might kill them. He alleged that the suspected land thieves were among the notorious cult members who had been unleashing terror on innocent Ikorodu residents.

With the situation, many houses have been deserted by their landlords and tenants. No single person was found either on the roads or in front of their houses during a 40-minute drive round some of the affected communities.

The situation has stalled both social and commercial activities as shops, schools, churches and mosque remained under lock and key.

Another resident, Mrs. Risikat Ajayi, said she came to pack her belongings when she heard that the police vans were stationed in front of her house.

“I am moving out of this area to my village because of the daily killings of innocent people here. The cult members will enter into someone’s house and wipe out an entire family. I can’t stand it any longer,” she said.

Suspected members of the Badoo cult group have killed no fewer than 15 persons this year alone. A family of six was early this month smashed with stones before they were allegedly hacked to death.

