Outrage as National Assembly increases budget by 10bn
Daily Post Nigeria
Outrage as National Assembly increases budget by 10bn
Daily Post Nigeria
Despite public criticisms against National Assembly's huge budget, details obtained by DAILY POST show that, the 8th Assembly has increased its budget from N115bn in 2016, to an aggregate of N125bn this year. In the budget President Muhammadu Buhari …
