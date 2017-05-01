Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Over 1.5M Candidates To Sit For 2017 JAMB In May- Says Registrar

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor, Ishaq Oloyede has said over 1. 5 million candidates have already registered to sit for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in May. Oloyede disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the monitoring tour of JAMB mock examination across centers in the FCT. He said: “We have …

The post Over 1.5M Candidates To Sit For 2017 JAMB In May- Says Registrar appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.