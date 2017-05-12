Over 120 inmates register for JAMB

…Security agencies parade man for defrauding over 100 students

Over 120 inmates in the Ikoyi and Kaduna prisons registered for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), conducted by Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will run for a week in different centres around the country.

Registrar JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede while addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja debunked news of the postponement of examination.

He said that all candidates that have been invited for the exams this year must comply with the exam schedule sent to them, condemning the news making rounds of a postponement as the handiwork of mischief makers.

Prof. Oloyede also revealed that the suspect paraded had defrauded over 100 students, by registering the examination on the behalf to his personal mail and collecting N10,000 from each student.

He said: “Over 120 inmates in Ikoyi and Kaduna prisons registered for this years CBT examination.

“JAMB did not postpone the examination, it will take place as announced, all candidates that were invited for the exams will lose the chance to write the exams this year if they fail to show up at the scheduled time and date. Students should ignore the mischief makers sending messages of a postponement, it is not true.

“Security agencies arrested a man who defrauded over 100 intending JAMB candidates, he registered the exams for them in a way that all the messages and notifications sent to the students entered into emails handled by him and when the students come to him, he prints it out and collects N10,000 from each student.”

