Over 30 Kyambogo students face dismissal over exam malpractice – New Vision
Over 30 Kyambogo students face dismissal over exam malpractice
Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor, Eli Katunguka, addressing the media on Tuesday. Photo by Nancy Nanyonga. Over 30 Kyambogo University students are to face the institution's disciplinary committee over examination malpractice. Addressing …
Over 30 students of Kyambogo University face dismissal for forging examination permits.
