Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Over 31 million people internally displaced in 2016, says report – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Over 31 million people internally displaced in 2016, says report
Guardian (blog)
The Global Report on Internal Displacement said of the 6.9 million new internal displacements caused by conflicts in 2016, 2.6 million took place in Sub-Saharan Africa. / AFP PHOTO / John WESSELS. Nigeria has 501,000. A new report by the Internal …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.