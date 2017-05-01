Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Over 400 Fulani Christian converts tasked on peace

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Over 400 Fulani Christian converts have been tasked on preaching the gospel of peace to their kindred in order to reduce the prevailing crisis in the country. Reverend-in-charge of COCIN Church, Panyam, Rev. Copper Sebok, gave the charge yesterday at the end of a three-day conference organised for all Fulani converts of all denominations across […]

The post Over 400 Fulani Christian converts tasked on peace appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.