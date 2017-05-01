Over 400 Fulani Christian converts tasked on peace

Over 400 Fulani Christian converts have been tasked on preaching the gospel of peace to their kindred in order to reduce the prevailing crisis in the country. Reverend-in-charge of COCIN Church, Panyam, Rev. Copper Sebok, gave the charge yesterday at the end of a three-day conference organised for all Fulani converts of all denominations across […]

