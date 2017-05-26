‘Over 50% of imported goods is counterfeit’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
|
'Over 50% of imported goods is counterfeit'
The Nation Newspaper
Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Director-General, Mr. Osita Aboloma has lamented the large presence of fake, counterfeit and sub-standard goods in the country. He put the figure at about 50 per cent. He said his agency is equipped more than …
