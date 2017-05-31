Over 80 Cyclists For ACF-Ogun Tourney

By Kayode Tokede

About 80 teenage – male and female – cyclists have registered to partake in the Ogun State Cycling Challenge (OSSC) tournament, slated for Friday, June 23, 2017.

The tourney, a brain-child of the African Cycling Foundation (ACF) and The Bells Secondary School,Ogun, would be free for private secondary school students in Ogun State.

The competition, which would hold at the school’s premises, would be a platform for teenagers to exhibit their cycling skills and encourage more teens to take up regular cycling, so as to enable them grow into fit, healthy and successful adults, with longer life expectancy.

According to organisers, over 500 spectators and officials would be expected at the event which would begin from 9am to 4pm.

According to the ACF, the choice of Bells was easy, because of its unique landscape.

Technical partners for the event, Ogun State Cycling Association, would be the main officials for the competition which has got a number of local and international companies queuing to sponsor the one-day event.

