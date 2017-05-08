Pages Navigation Menu

Over one million children flee South Sudan war -UN Published May 8, 2017

Posted on May 8, 2017

War has now forced more than one million children to flee South Sudan and uprooted 1.4 million others within the country, the United Nations said on Monday. Children make up 62 percent of the 1.8 million people who have fled South Sudan for refugee camps in neighbouring Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda since the civil war […]

