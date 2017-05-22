Pages Navigation Menu

Oyinbo Man In Real Igbo Attire As Gov Umahi Hosts Paul Arkwright To A Banquet (Photos)

Posted on May 22, 2017

Banquet in Honor of the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Paul Thomas Arkwright, at the banquet hall, Govt. House, Abakaliki yesterday

The  High Commissioner and his team are expected to pay a courtesy call on  Governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi today after which they will  inspect projects in company with top government officials.

The High Commissioner said: Ebonyi roads are the best

