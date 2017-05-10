Oyinkanade drops Lovely New Single “Adebanke” | Listen on BN

Nigerian born singer and composer, Oyinkanade is making giant strides and mark on the music scene with his brand of alternative tinged music. He shares a new ‘Adebanke‘ single as a follow up to previously released hits including ‘Je ka sere’, ‘Adura’, ‘Dancilate’, and remix of ‘Adura’ featuring Olamide, ‘Oyin‘ which was produced by TY Mix. ‘Adebanke‘ […]

