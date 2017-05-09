Oyo 2019: Ajimobi promises support for Oke-Ogun aspirants

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Chances of governorship aspirants from the Oke-Ogun Area of Oyo State including the Minister of Communication, Barrister Adebayo Shittu is now brighter at 2019 governorship poll has the state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has expressed support for the agitation of the zone to produce the next governor of the state. He, however, counselled that the people must seek the support of the other zones of the state for the dream to be actualized; noting, for instance, that Ibadan alone constitutes 52 percent of the entire population of the state. The governor spoke in Okeho, the headquarters of Kajola Local Government Area of the state, at the fidau prayers for a stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Salami Oloola, on Sunday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

