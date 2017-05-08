Pages Navigation Menu

Oyo 2019 guber: Ajimobi backs Oke-Ogun agitation

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has expressed support for the agitation by the people of Oke-Ogun zone to produce the next governor of the state. He, however, counselled that the people must seek the support of the other zones of the state for the dream to be actualized, noting that Ibadan alone constitutes 52 […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

