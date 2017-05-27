Pages Navigation Menu

Oyo attracted $65m investment in 4 years, says Ajimobi

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Friday said that his administration attracted investment worth $65 million to the state within four years. He made the disclosuradministration attractedng the Transformation Industrial Park Project on  the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

