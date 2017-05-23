Pages Navigation Menu

Oyo govt. to distribute seized wares to orphanages

Mr Isaac Ishola, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources in Oyo State, says wares seized from traders who flout environmental sanitation laws will be distributed  to orphanages.

Ishola said  in  a statement in Ibadan on Tuesday  that street trading persisted  because offenders were able to retrieve their wares after paying fines.

The commissioner said in the statement signed  by the  Press Officer in the ministry, Mr Olusegun Adesoji,  that government would  do everything possible to ensure environmental cleanliness.

“ The present administration places so much priority on healthy and hygienic environment and safety of lives and properties,’’ he was quoted to have said in the statement.

Ishola called for attitudinal change among residents,  saying they should desist from waiting for government to enforce environmental laws.

He said that the full enforcement of environmental laws commenced on May 15 and would be observed in the morning and evening.

The commissioner also warned street traders at Challenge area of the metropolis to move to the Scout Camp Market

 

