Oyo State government orders the demolition of 200 houses in the state

About 200 persons will be rendered homeless as the Oyo State Government has ordered the demolition of about 200 illegal structures at Ojoo round-about area of Ibadan as it announced that 24 rivers would be dredged as part of its effort to curb flooding in the state. According to the state Commissioner for the Environment …

