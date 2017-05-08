Ozoro agog for Delta sports festival

The long wait by Delta state athletes for an opportunity to showcase their skills, five years after winning Eko 2012 National Sports Festival in Lagos, will come to an end today, as the sixth Delta Sports festival begins at the 14,000 Capacity Ozoro Polytechnic Stadium.

The festival, which will run through May 12, will be held at four different venues spread across the state, Asaba, Agbor, Obiaruku and Ozoro. The opening and closing ceremonies will hold at the newly commissioned Ozoro Polytechnic ultra-modern Sports Stadium.

Speaking ahead of today’s opening ceremony, the head of Delta State weightlifting team, an Olympian, Coach Emmanuel Oshoma said that the festival was a major boost to both the athletes and officials.

“The athletes are so happy with the state government for this sports festival because since we returned from Eko 2012 National Sports Festival, some of the athletes have not participated in any sporting events.”

For instance, my event (weightlifting) has not witnessed any competition, but with this festival, the athletes are excited competing for medals again.

“For some who have been competing only at the local government level, this is an opportunity for them to show their skills at the state level.”

They are also looking forward to pocket some allowance at the end of the festival,” Oshoma stated.

Some of the athletes who also spoke on arrival at Ozoro yesterday, expressed joy over the high standard of sporting facilities at the venue.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is expected to declare the festival open later today, while Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, will be the Special Guest of honour among other dignitaries and sports enthusiasts that will grace the occasion.

The post Ozoro agog for Delta sports festival appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

