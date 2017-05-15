Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

P.O.C. (People of Colour) Presents ‘P.O.C. CASUALS’

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Following its efforts to rebrand and be more accessible, P.O.C. presents the first arm of its brand, P.O.C. Casuals. Throwing on traditional wear because of a lack of outfits will not longer be the norm, as the brand brings everyday clothing at affordable prices. These pieces have been carefully designed and tailored, providing fashionable closet […]

The post P.O.C. (People of Colour) Presents ‘P.O.C. CASUALS’ appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.