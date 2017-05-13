Palestine Plans to Issue a National Digital Currency in the Next Five Years

Quite a few countries and regions are contemplating creating their own digital currency. Given the popularity of Bitcoin, that is anything but surprising. The latest region to unveil their plans is none other than Palestine. The local monetary authority has warmed up to the concept of a bank-issued digital currency. A Digital Currency For Palestine … Continue reading Palestine Plans to Issue a National Digital Currency in the Next Five Years

The post Palestine Plans to Issue a National Digital Currency in the Next Five Years appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

