Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Palestine Plans to Issue a National Digital Currency in the Next Five Years

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Quite a few countries and regions are contemplating creating their own digital currency. Given the popularity of Bitcoin, that is anything but surprising. The latest region to unveil their plans is none other than Palestine. The local monetary authority has warmed up to the concept of a bank-issued digital currency. A Digital Currency For Palestine … Continue reading Palestine Plans to Issue a National Digital Currency in the Next Five Years

The post Palestine Plans to Issue a National Digital Currency in the Next Five Years appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.