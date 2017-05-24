Palestinian Hunger-strikers’ Health Deteriorating After 38 Days, Say Prisoners – Haaretz
Palestinian Hunger-strikers' Health Deteriorating After 38 Days, Say Prisoners
Haaretz
Women demonstrating in front of pictures of jailed Palestinian prisoners in solidarity with Palestinian hunger strikers in Gaza City, May 4, 2017. Adel Hana/AP. Hundreds of Palestinians clash with Israeli forces in West Bank and Gaza; dozens hurt …
UN alarmed at conditions for Palestinian hunger-strikers
a destination too far for Gaza-born American
Officials say 60 hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners hospitalised
