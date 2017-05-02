Pandemonium in Jos hospital as dead man grabs brother’s hand in mortuary

They quarrelled just before he died—Neighbour

There was pandemonium, yesterday, in Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos, mortuary when a dead man, Choji Zeng, who was being dressed up for burial by his younger brother, Mr. Gyang Zeng, grabbed the brother’s hand.

Family members, who had participated in the washing of the corpse, ran out in panic when they saw the dead Choji holding tight to Gyang’s hand.

The confusion attracted mortuary attendants, who came in and separated the brothers, who had lived together at Ungwan Juma’a Abattoir in Jos metropolis until Choji, 35, died after a brief illness.

Gyang, who confirmed the unusual incident, said after bathing his brother, he was dressing him with white cloth, when the corpse grabbed his hands. He said it was a mortuary attendant that forced the dead hands off him.

Relations and neighbours, who witnessed the incident, also confirmed it.

Gyang revealed that when the deceased held his hands, he asked him: “Choji, why did you hold my hand, you want me to join you or what?”

One of the mortuary attendants said that it was not the first time such a thing will happen in the mortuary.

Mr. Benjamin Oche, a neighbour of the two brothers, who also witnessed the incident, said before Choji died, both brothers had a misunderstanding over the land they inherited from their parents.

However, no foul play was being suspected in Choji’s death.

