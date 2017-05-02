Papau New Guines election violence victims demand 3000 votes as compensation
Papua New Guinea officials said on Tuesday that aggrieved relatives of three locals killed in election-related ethnic violence on an eastern island have made the unusual demand of cash and 3,000 votes to the candidates of their choice as compensation. According to police, the clash took place on Thursday in Kimbe, the capital of West […]
