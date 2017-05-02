Pages Navigation Menu

Papau New Guines election violence victims demand 3000 votes as compensation

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Papua New Guinea officials said on Tuesday that aggrieved relatives of three locals killed in election-related ethnic violence on an eastern island have made the unusual demand of cash and 3,000 votes to the candidates of their choice as compensation. According to police, the clash took place on Thursday in Kimbe, the capital of West […]

