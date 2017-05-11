Paperwork By WorldCharming (Fashion Art Editorial )

Fashionable Art critically explores the relationships between art, commerce, taste and cultural value.

Both fashion and art construct imaginary worlds, and use a language of style to invigorate beliefs, perceptions and ideas. Fashion is not necessarily about labels. It’s not about brands. It’s about something else that comes from a concise understanding of the lines that connect these two forms.

Paperwork by WorldCharming is a Fashion Art Editorial, aimed at profiling models and pageants. Blurring the lines between both worlds and creating a unique aesthetic of its own. Fashion is in love with art like never before.

The models are selected at random for the shoot, scheduled to take place once in two months. To participate in this project, prospective models should follow and repost previous Paperwork projects posted at @infoworldchaming.

Photographed by @theolivineng

Makeup by @lekeshades

Hair by @kennis_cole

Model @ob_young

Creative Assistant @im_uzzy

Artistic Director/ Styling @infoworldcharming

Note: Floral detailing were made out of paper.

The post Paperwork By WorldCharming (Fashion Art Editorial ) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

