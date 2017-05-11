Paperwork By WorldCharming (Fashion Art Editorial )
Fashionable Art critically explores the relationships between art, commerce, taste and cultural value.
Both fashion and art construct imaginary worlds, and use a language of style to invigorate beliefs, perceptions and ideas. Fashion is not necessarily about labels. It’s not about brands. It’s about something else that comes from a concise understanding of the lines that connect these two forms.
Paperwork by WorldCharming is a Fashion Art Editorial, aimed at profiling models and pageants. Blurring the lines between both worlds and creating a unique aesthetic of its own. Fashion is in love with art like never before.
The models are selected at random for the shoot, scheduled to take place once in two months. To participate in this project, prospective models should follow and repost previous Paperwork projects posted at @infoworldchaming.
Photographed by @theolivineng
Makeup by @lekeshades
Hair by @kennis_cole
Model @ob_young
Creative Assistant @im_uzzy
Artistic Director/ Styling @infoworldcharming
Note: Floral detailing were made out of paper.
