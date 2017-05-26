Parastatals biggest tax defaulters, Rotich says – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Parastatals biggest tax defaulters, Rotich says
Daily Nation
National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich (left) speaks during the launch of M-Akiba at Treasury building in Nairobi on March 23, 2017. He has said parastatals must remit taxes on time. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Avoid foreign trips that have no value, state corporation bosses told
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!