Parents of quintuplets get documents, key to three-bedroom flat in Abuja

May 7, 2017

By Favour Nnabugwu

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, has presented documents and key to the three-bedroom bungalow promised the father of quintuplets recently born in Abuja.

Oyo-Ita, represented by Mr Yemi Adelakun, Permanent Secretary (Common Services Office) in the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, handed the items over to Imudia Uduehi on Friday.

According to her, “Thank God for giving us the opportunity to be here, this is a promise we have made and thank God it has come to fruition.”

