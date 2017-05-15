Parents of released 82 Chibok girls set to reunite with their parents this week

The Federal Government has invited parents of the 82 Chibok school girls, who were released two weeks ago by Boko Haram, to Abuja where they will be re-united with their daughters. The Chairman, Chibok Community in Abuja, Mr. Hosea Tsambido, said this in an interview with one of our correspondents on Sunday. Some Chibok representatives, …

The post Parents of released 82 Chibok girls set to reunite with their parents this week appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

