Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Paris Club loot: Governor agrees to refund $2.5m – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Paris Club loot: Governor agrees to refund $2.5m
The Nation Newspaper
The state governor accused of building a hotel with $3 million of the controversial London-Paris Club loan refund has sneaked into Aso Rock Presidential Villa in search of soft-landing. The Nation gathered yesterday that the embattled governor had in

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.