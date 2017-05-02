Pages Navigation Menu

Paris, Kendall, Puff Daddy, Kylie, Kim, Lily And Co. Pose For Met Gala Bathroom Selfie

Posted on May 2, 2017

The Annual Met Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art gets the internet very excited – especially this year, when the likes of Kendall and Bella wore close to nothing (here).

But something else went down, in the bathroom. In a clear attempt to rival Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Most Famous Selfie In The World‘, the latrine ensemble photographed by Kylie Jenner, included her sister Kendall, Kim Kardashian, Lily Aldridge, A$AP Rocky, Puff Daddy, Brie Larson and Paris Jackson.

You ready for it?

And there you have it.

Right, back to Trump.

