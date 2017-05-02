Paris, Kendall, Puff Daddy, Kylie, Kim, Lily And Co. Pose For Met Gala Bathroom Selfie
The Annual Met Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art gets the internet very excited – especially this year, when the likes of Kendall and Bella wore close to nothing (here).
But something else went down, in the bathroom. In a clear attempt to rival Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Most Famous Selfie In The World‘, the latrine ensemble photographed by Kylie Jenner, included her sister Kendall, Kim Kardashian, Lily Aldridge, A$AP Rocky, Puff Daddy, Brie Larson and Paris Jackson.
You ready for it?
And there you have it.
Right, back to Trump.
[source:instagram]
