Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Paris Saint-Germain Last-gasp own goal hands PSG French Cup – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Paris Saint-Germain Last-gasp own goal hands PSG French Cup
Pulse Nigeria
The unfortunate Issa Cissokho headed agonisingly into his own net in stoppage time to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 win over Angers in the French Cup final at the Stade de France on Saturday. Published: 27.05.2017; Pulse News Agency International By …
PSG clinch domestic cup double thanks to late Angers own goalESPN FC (blog)
PSG, Barcelona, Dortmund win domestic cup titlesPremium Times
PSG 1-0 Angers: Own goal gifts Emery a second domestic cupDaily Mail
The Indian Express –SBS – The World Game –SuperSport –BBC Sport
all 40 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.