Paris Saint-Germain Last-gasp own goal hands PSG French Cup – Pulse Nigeria
|
Goal.com
|
Paris Saint-Germain Last-gasp own goal hands PSG French Cup
Pulse Nigeria
The unfortunate Issa Cissokho headed agonisingly into his own net in stoppage time to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 win over Angers in the French Cup final at the Stade de France on Saturday. Published: 27.05.2017; Pulse News Agency International By …
PSG clinch domestic cup double thanks to late Angers own goal
PSG, Barcelona, Dortmund win domestic cup titles
PSG 1-0 Angers: Own goal gifts Emery a second domestic cup
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!