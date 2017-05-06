Parker Beats Cojanu On Points

Joseph Parker defended his WBO heavyweight title for the first time in a unanimous points win over Razvan Cojanu in Auckland.

Parker could not send a message to other boxers in the heavyweight division, as he could not really hurt the Romanian boxer.

Cojanu took the fight at short notice, after Hughie Fury pulled out and did not really hurt the unbeaten New Zealander .

Parker won unanimously, with the judges scoring the fight 119-108, 117-110, 117-110 in his favour.

“What a fight,” said Parker afterwards. “I guess you can all see why we bring Razvan into camp with us.

“We look for the best, to prepare for the fights we have.

“I’d like to thank Razvan for coming down and putting on a great fight. I’d like to thank you all for coming out and supporting us, throughout my career so far.”

“I have done my best to keep my fights here in New Zealand, I guess it is now time for us to move overseas,” he added.

The post Parker Beats Cojanu On Points appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

